Mariah Carey Breaks Her Silence On Potential ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé

L.A. Reid recently set the internet ablaze when he sat with the ladies of The Real and shared his dream Verzuz matchup. The longtime record executive had the women stunned when he posed the “perfect” matchup of Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. “Come on man […] B is the queen, but sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas,” he teased.

Well, the Queen of Christmas sat with E! News‘ Rebecca Ray to discuss her holiday collaboration with McDonald’s and was asked about the controversial topic. “We can’t ask that question. First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer, for what she’s done for the world, and everything else. So I ain’t answering that question because how am I supposed to—I’ll be disrespecting myself and I’m not gonna do that.”

And with a sing-songy transition to follow, the Verzuz discussion was officially laid to rest. Beyoncé hasn’t made a comment of her own and probably never will. Fans can revel in previous iconic Verzuz matchups like Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Brandy and Monica, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, and the most recent matchup, Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan.

Watch Mariah’s full chat with E! below as she discusses her holiday traditions and denounces Scrooges.