Mariah Carey Spent Her 54th Birthday Jumping Off A Yacht

At 3:27 p.m. on Monday (March 27), Mariah Carey celebrated her 54th birthday — which she often refers to as her “anniversary” — by taking a plunge into the ocean, as any global superstar would.

With her tune, “Honey (Classic Mix),” blaring in the background, the mother of two is seen wearing a hot pink wetsuit with oversized sunglasses in hand as she dives off a yacht and into the bright deep sea. She captioned the post shared across her social media, “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!”

Her comments and mentions were flooded with love and well wishes, including a special message from her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka.

“This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen,” wrote the choreographer who began working with Carey in 2006.

Though the father of her children, Nick Cannon, wasn’t as publicly vocal on Carey’s birthday, he recently gushed about his ex-wife to The Shade Room. The Masked Singer host declared her “a gift from God.”

Cannon reflected, “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and [she] becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was—that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her.”

When later speaking on their 8-year marriage, he considered it to be a “fairytale.”

Meanwhile, the “It’s A Wrap” singer is set to headline Pride Weekend in Los Angeles alongside Megan Thee Stallion on June 10. Early bird tickets are currently on sale.