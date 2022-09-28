Mariah Carey Becomes First Female Artist To Sell Over 70 Million Albums In The US

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

Just ahead of Mariah Carey season, the pop and R&B icon has given fans an early reason to celebrate, as the RIAA has deemed the “Shake It Off” singer the first female artist to sell over 70 million albums in the United States.

@MariahCarey adds a few more ?certifications to her already impressive list ??:

???????: Emancipation of Mimi

??????: We Belong Together

???: Touch My Body

?: Memoirs of An Imperfect Angel@defjam ? pic.twitter.com/NNA398Dw0r — RIAA (@RIAA) September 26, 2022

This past Monday (Sept. 24), RIAA announced via Twitter that the “Honey” artist’s 2005 album The Emancipation Of Mimi is now certified 7x Platinum, and its smash single “We Belong Together” is 6x Platinum, among with other new certifications. With these achievements, her United States album sales reached 71 million, a claim that no other female artist can make.

Carey, 53, now sits at #12 on the list of best album sellers in American history behind notable names such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elton John, and Pink Floyd.

On the digital singles side, where she already ranks the highest among women who debuted before the digital era, she has sold 49.5 million singles. This means that just one more Gold certification will make her the first female artist of her era to sell 50 million or more digital singles. The only artist, male or female, who has sold more is the late Michael Jackson.