Mariah Carey Inviting Fans To NYC Penthouse For “Ultimate Holiday Experience”

Mariah Carey performs live during her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour at Motorpoint Arena on December 09, 2018 in Nottingham, England.



Mariah Carey has partnered with Booking.com to bring the “ultimate holiday experience” to two lucky guests.

An official press release has announced that the self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” will curate and gift fans a weekend-long experience, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York. As for the hotel rooms, Booking.com will hook guests up in a lavish Carey-approved room for their stay.

Participants will also be treated to New York City holiday attractions such as Mariah’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday (Dec. 16), a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and dinner at Nobu or Mr. Chow.

Guests will also be treated to cocktails and a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the rooftop of Mariah’s NYC penthouse apartment. If needed, Booking.com will also gift fans with flights and airport transfers to reach the “Big Apple.”

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer released a statement regarding her partnership with Booking.com, professing her known love for Christmas and the holiday season.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” said the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter.

“For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively on Booking.com beginning Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. EST for a weekend-long experience from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19.

The extravaganza will be priced at $20.19 — paying homage to the year the songbird’s classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” first hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.