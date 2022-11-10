Mariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Special

Mariah Carey is giving fans all they want for Christmas, as the 52-year-old vocalist and CBS have announced Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour live holiday special. The program is described by the network to be a display of “majestic performances of her epic holiday hits.”

Set to air on Dec. 20. at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the cheerful concert will be broadcast on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

According to a press release, MTV will offer additional opportunities to view the special after the initial CBS broadcast.

It will be filmed at Madison Square Garden and co-produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca, and Nicola Doring are executive producers while Sony Music Entertainment will be distributing the special.

The televised event comes as the latest addition to the widely recognized Queen Of Christmas‘s booked and busy winter schedule. Along with Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, the award-winning songwriter is set to perform two additional holiday concerts for fans in person.

On Dec. 11, the acclaimed singer will take over the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is set to bring her holiday cheer to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 13.

Carey has also issued her debut children’s book The Christmas Princess this month. Get familiar with her holiday hits below as the countdown to Christmas continues.