Mariah Carey “Queen of Christmas” Trademark Filing Denied

Mariah Carey’s bid to officially mint herself as the “Queen of Christmas” has been shot down, as the singer’s attempt to trademark the phrase was denied by a judge. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board handed down a ruling prohibiting the 52-year-old from trademarking the phrase, as well as the title “Princess of Christmas,” which are currently owned by singer Elizabeth Chan.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Patent and Trademark Office says the ruling was made, in part, due to Carey’s legal team failing to respond to Chan’s challenge of Carey’s initial trademark filing for ownership of the titles. The “All I Want For Christmas” vocalist first attempted to trademark “Queen of Christmas” in March 2021, news which was revealed this past July, sparking a dispute over Carey’s claim to being minted as the “Queen” of the holiday.

In addition to Chan, who proclaims herself as the “world’s only full-time pop Christmas recording artist,” singer Darlene Love also challenged Carey, who planned to incorporate the “QOC” trademark in a merchandise line that would consist of albums, fragrances, pet products, fashion accessories and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Chan’s attorney, Louis Tompros of WilmerHale, reacted to the ruling in a statement, equating Carey’s legal tactics to that of a bully. “This was a classic case of trademark bullying,” Tompros told Page Six. “We are pleased with the victory, and delighted that we were able to help Elizabeth fight back against Carey’s overreaching trademark registrations.”

Chan, who has recorded over one dozen Christmas-themed albums, shared her joy in scoring the victory over the Grammy Award winner while reiterating her love for the holiday which the legal battle was centered around. “I did this to protect and save Christmas,” she said. “Christmas isn’t about one single person — it’s about everybody.” Chan continued, adding “I’ve dedicated my life to this understanding of how special Christmas is. It was difficult to be the one to stand up.”

Despite her “QOC” trademark filing getting snubbed, Carey is primed for yet another eventful holiday season. She is set to release a children’s Christmas book later this year and is currently gearing up for a two-hour holiday special, which will air on Dec. 20 on CBS and Paramount+.

Carey or her team have yet to release a statement on the trademark ruling.

