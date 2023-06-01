Mariah Carey Sells Georgia Mansion 1 Year After Burglary

Mariah Carey has sold her Georgia mansion after it was burglarized in June of last year, according to the Wall Steet Journal. The Sandy Springs home, which was listed in September at $6.5 million, sold for $4.3 million to an unknown buyer. The residence includes nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an in-ground heated pool, tennis courts, recording booth, theater, beauty room, private guest suite, gym, and more.

Per publication, the 1951 mansion sits on a private hilltop with 4.2 acres of land inside of a suburban gated community. The brick home was designed by Stephen Fuller and features classic southern architecture details like white columns, an infinity driveway, and three-car garage.

Unfortunately, a burglar made their way into the home a year ago through “forced entry” in the back, according to a police report via PEOPLE. Since then, Carey has sought out a buyer through the assistance of realtor Shanna Bradley of Christie’s International.

Carey suffered another loss of possessions in October 2017 when $50,000 worth of designer purses and sunglasses were allegedly stolen from her Los Angeles home.

Reportedly, thieves broke into her Beverly Hills residence through a window around 3 a.m. and set off the silent alarm before getting away with her valuables. Apparently Carey’s security personnel didn’t notice the break-in until hours later. Thankfully no one was home at the time of the robbery as Carey and her children were in New York City.

Take a look at some of the images from the home above in an Instagram post.