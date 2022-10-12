Mariah Carey To Release Children’s Book, ‘The Christmas Princess’

Mariah Carey is set to release her first children’s book ahead of this holiday season. The Christmas Princess, starring Little Mariah, is described as a “fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages.” The kids’ book aims to be a representation of “all children” through its main character, “especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves.”

“It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope,” elaborated the mother of two.

When The Christmas Princess was first announced this past January, the Queen of Christmas told PEOPLE, “So many of us have been drowning in ‘bleakocity’ for the last year and half, why not create an enchanted land to escape to? The Christmas Princess springs from the same need as my memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey—to emancipate the little girl in me.”

The Christmas Princess was illustrated by Fuuji Takashi and co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, who Carey worked with on her bestselling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“Even ‘Little Mariah’ thinks it’s not time yet!” the 53-year-old songbird joked in another promotional social media post. “Find out why she’s so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November!”

The Christmas Princess is now available for pre-order and arrives on Nov. 1.