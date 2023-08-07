Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ And ‘Better Call Saul’ Star, Dead At 83

Mark Margolis attends Private Reception For "Abe" Hosted By The RAND Luxury Escape At The St. Regis Deer Crest Resort on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah.

Mark Margolis, the scene-stealing star from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, died at age 83. According to the New York Times, Margolis’ publicist, Henry Eschelman, revealed that the entertainer died in New York City on Thursday (Aug. 3) “after a short illness.”

The actor, who has amassed over 100 acting credits throughout his lifetime, has appeared in Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Oz, among many other projects dating back to 1976. However, Mark is most notably known for portraying Tio from Breaking Bad.

Margolis received an Emmy nomination for his role as the former cartel enforcer in 2012. The acclaimed actor would reprise his role as a younger version of Tio — before he was in a wheelchair — for the Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul.

His Breaking costar, Bryan Cranston, posted a tribute to him on Thursday (Aug. 3). “I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being,” the iconic actor typed. “Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.”

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work,” he concluded.

During an interview with Time Magazine, the Philadelphia native spoke about his time playing Tio and why the character fascinated him.

“It was a marvelous creature! The fact that he didn’t have any words was not an issue for me,” Margolis said in 2013. “I was delighted not to have to learn any lines. I mean, I had to know what was going on, I had to know my cues, but the fact that I didn’t have to master lines was great. I got to fly out to New Mexico and not worry about memorizing anything.”

As the interview continued, Mark Margolis opened up about his role as Tio getting him recognized in the street. While he thought nothing of it at first, he noticed that the show and his character were beginning to take on their own lives.

Actor Mark Margolis attends “The Abandoned” sneak preview at IFC Center on January 7, 2016 in New York City. Toth/Getty Images for IFC Films

“I can’t get down a street 50 feet without taking a picture or signing an autograph! I was just supposed to be on for one episode,” he said. “After the second season, I didn’t know anyone who knew the show, but after the third season — it just blew up.”

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Margolis family and all those affected by this loss.