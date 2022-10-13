Marlon Wayans Crossed Paths With Biggie And Tupac Moments Before Their Deaths

Marlon Wayans is a man of interesting stories.

The actor and comedian took a trip down memory lane during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed he crossed paths with Biggie and Tupac minutes before their deaths.

Wayans, who was fond of the rap stars before and during the height of their respective careers, also shed light on the iconic photo of the two artists together, which he also appears in, albeit on its fringes.

“I had just did Above The Rim with 2Pac,” the 50-year-old recalled. “And 2Pac had did a movie [called] Juice with my best friend Omar Epps. So Pac was out performing at Glam Slam, which was Prince’s old club downtown, and Biggie was performing that night.

“So that night, I met Biggie and Pac, and they shared the stage. And they were really cool and hanging out and smoking weed together, it was a great night,” recalled the New York native. “And then, a couple of years after that, they started beefing. So I seen Biggie at the VIBE Magazine party and he was like, ‘Yo, I’m proud of you guys, your family. I like what y’all doing, y’all legends.’ And he gave us dap or whatever and he said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, kid.” And then 10 minutes later, I heard [imitates gunshots]… Biggie gets shot.”

The White Chicks star then revealed that he also experienced an eerily similar encounter with 2Pac months prior, on the very night the rapper was murdered in Las Vegas.

“Here’s the crazy thing,” Wayans begins. “I see 2Pac in Vegas at The Luxor, and it was the night it happened to him. I saw him 20 minutes before [and] went and gave him a hug, said, ‘I love you brother, good seeing you.’ Me and Omar got in a cab. Pac had all those people around him, he got in his BMW, and he was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all,’ but he got in that BMW. 20 minutes later, he was shot.”

After joking that the hosts could suffer a similar fate due to being in his presence, Marlon further reflects on being present for such a historic moment. “It’s crazy ’cause I’m sitting there, watching the both of ’em in the background of that picture,” he added. “I love ’em both, miss ’em both.”

Marlon Wayans is currently promoting his new Netflix film, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which will be available to stream on the platform on Friday (Oct. 14).

Watch Marlon Wayans share the stories on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.