Marlon Wayans Gives Chris Rock His Flowers On ‘Drink Champs’: Watch

Marlon Wayans admittedly doesn’t engage in social antics especially when he’s being pegged against a fellow comedian. The In Living Color alum appeared on Drink Champs this past Friday (April 7), where he spoke on his new comedy special, God Loves Me, and the comparison fans placed on it against Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage.

After watching Wayans’ set, N.O.R.E. rushed to Twitter to discuss it and fans flooded his mentions with comments that it was “better than” Rock’s. Unfortunately, the tweet was deleted before the White Chicks actor could see it because the Queens rapper wanted “no smoke” with Rock.

“What he gon’ do?! Really n***a. That’s the last thing he needs to worry about,” exclaimed Wayans. He continued, “I don’t even retweet when people compare the two. I love Chris Rock. Rock knows I love him. He’s like family. Like I said in the special, he’s like a mean, older stepbrother.”

Wayans went on to reveal that Rock heckled him so badly one night during a performance he ended up quitting standup comedy for 20 years.

He didn’t divulge much further on the incident, but fans did share clips from his standup set at Flappers in Los Angeles from last month. He performed two shows the day his father, Howell, passed, but didn’t share the news of the patriarch’s death until the end of his second show.

The youngest of the comedic siblings ended up cancelling a few shows days later to be present with his family. He tweeted, “I’m sorry cleveland. I’m sad i could not be there this weekend. I RARELY cancel. My dad passed and under the circumstances i need to send him off and be with my family. And honestly, i NEED ME right now. See you may 18-20 I’ll even add shows just because. I love u all. Dear fans… nah f**k that… friends, I appreciate all of the love and prayers for our family. We are bonded and United in love and honor of our beautiful strong father. Lucky us… he was what the world needed. I hope every man can be a Howell Wayans. He made his boys good men.”

His Drink Champs episode is available on all podcast streaming platforms and his comedy special is available on HBO Max.