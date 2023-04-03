Marlon Wayans Performs Emotional Stand-Up Set Hours After Father’s Death

Howell Wayans, patriarch to the acclaimed comedic family, died on Friday (March 31) at age 86. A cause of death has not been revealed. Marlon Wayans, the youngest of the 10 siblings, received the news in-between his two shows held at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, Calif. that evening, according to TMZ.

The second show was a bit delayed, but attendees reported that the comedian “worked the tragedy” into his material. The Respect star, 50, first spoke on the death of the Wayans matriarch, Elvira Alethia—who passed in 2020—leading to “an incredibly emotional set.” After diving “deep into his family dynamic/history as one of the Wayans” and apparently “roasting” his dad for the entirety of his set, Marlon revealed the news of his father’s passing.

God is checking off my Celebrity Bucketlist ???. I’m still in awe that I got to see @MarlonWayans live and the brilliance he embodies! Love you Marlon! ♥️ #Flappers #MarlonWayans #Burbank #My90sCrush pic.twitter.com/UXbJuyuM5Q — Sherissa ??? (@BaddieRi) April 1, 2023

Mind you, he spent the entire set ROASTING his dad ?



They say all the time that the best comedians are broken people. Praying for his healing ?? I too am in the lost Mother club but damn, his dad too?



That’s the wack part about getting older. The OGs becoming ancestors. — ©️ Mr. Marin (@MrMarinKnows) April 1, 2023

The Curse of Bridge Hollow actor later took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father. “Legend…,” he began. “…Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…”

(L-R): Actor/comedian Marlon Wayans, mother, Elvira and his father, Howell, leave a restaurant after dinner February 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

The eldest daughter of the Wayans siblings, Diedre added, “My Heart is Heavy. I thank God for allowing Us to have so many years of love, memories and great parent.”

Howell and Elvira were survived by their 10 children—Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Diedre, Damon, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Vonnie, Shawn, and Marlon—several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.