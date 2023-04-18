Marques Houston Explains Why He Didn’t Like Dating Women His Own Age

Marques Houston is still defending his marriage to Miya Dickey, a young woman he met when she was 17 years old and married at 19 while he was 38 the day of their nuptials.

In a new interview with PageSix, the singer, now 41, explained his past reluctancy to date women his own age, first explaining that women with children are a “red flag” for him thanks to advice he received from his father years prior.

“A red flag to me [was] always with a woman that had a kid,” he said. “Nothing against single women, but single mothers with children are a red flag for me. I tip my hat and respect women that are raising children on their own, but when I grew up, I never really wanted to have kids.”

He further explained, “I would talk to my dad a lot, and he would always tell me to have your own kids because you never know what the baby daddy‘s are about. So if you’re gonna have kids, make sure it is with a woman that never had kids. So that was always my red flag… and a woman with an attitude. I don’t like women with funky attitudes.”

The Houstons welcomed a daughter, Zara Denise, December 2021.

The former Sister, Sister actor went on to say women his age can also come with “baggage” that younger women don’t, and exhibit a certain level of independence that can make some men feel as if they’re not needed within the relationship.

“Women that are my age… they kind of have a different outlook on life. Like a lot of women my age are very independent. They are very like, ‘I don’t need a man to do this for me ’cause I can do it for myself.’ I come from a generation that I love to provide for my wife.”

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Actor / Singer Marques Houston (L) attends the premiere of “No Way Out” at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on April 10, 2023 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

He added, “There’s a lot of women my age I’ve dated, they may have baggage. They may have kids, they may not. There’s so many different women I’ve been with throughout my life, and it just so happens to be that this one [Miya] caught my heart. Everything that I prayed for — and everything that I wanted in a woman — she came with. Although she was young, I’m young in spirit.”

Houston was met with backlash after it was revealed that he met his future wife when she was 17. On a recent episode of TVOne’s Uncensored, the R&B crooner claimed the pair didn’t pursue romance until Dickey was of age.

“People don’t understand it and I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19. When we did finally start to talk I was like, ‘This woman is like me’ and when I would talk to her she’d just…For one…we had a spiritual connection and I feel like that’s the most important thing. We both love God. We both love Jehovah and that was key.”