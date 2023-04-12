Marques Houston Claims He And His Wife “Have A Love That People Don’t Really Understand”

Marques Houston continues to publicly defend his marriage. On Tuesday (April 11), the singer was spotted by TMZ and was asked to share how he felt regarding the internet being against the nearly two-decade age gap between the 41-year-old and his wife Miya, who is 22 years old.

“Absolutely not,” exclaimed the former Immature group member when asked if the controversy upset him.

“You got to think about it. Everybody has their own opinion. Opinions are like noses. Everybody has one. I’m the kind of person that don’t really care what people think about me. So, say what you want. I’m happily married. I love my wife. We have a beautiful daughter. And that’s just…that’s how we living.”

Marques Houston attends BET+ and Footage Film’s “Sacrifice” premiere event at Landmark Theatre on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

He continued to detail, “She was 19 when we got married, she was 18 when we started dating. A lot of misconception[s] out there. A lot of people try to twist her age online and make it seem like she was born a year earlier, she wasn’t. She’s 22 going on 23. And you know, she keeps me young and fresh. What can I say? We have a love that people don’t really understand, and I don’t really care to explain it. It’s what it is.”

The recent backlash against the marriage comes as a promotional clip for Houston’s episode of TVOne’s Uncensored reveals he and his wife first met when she was 17.

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston explains in the clip. “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, no [real] conversation…no [real] connection until…you know…she was of age.”

CNN reported the couple dated for five months in 2019 before he proposed to the teenager. Their private wedding took place in August 2020 at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, Calif. R&B singer MAJOR made a surprise appearance at the wedding reception to perform his record “Why I Love You.”

In June 2020, the singer wrote a lengthy Instagram caption defending his relationship ahead of their marriage. The ability to leave comments on the post is limited.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors,” he started. “Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult.”

In December 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter, Zara Denise Houston. The news was shared by both husband and wife on Instagram.

“Mommy and Daddy love you so much. I can’t believe your already a week old Zari!!,” the caption revealed. “I’m so happy & blessed to be your mommy babygirl. I thank Jehovah for you every second of the day. I Love you more than you’ll ever know.”