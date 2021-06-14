Marsha Ambrosius Opens Up On Life, Career & Working With MJ In Docu-series ‘A Closer Look’

Marsha Ambrosius shares the early and impactful moments in her career during a new episode of the docu-series A Closer Look. In the full episode, the Grammy-nominated musician expands on being a Black woman in England, success with Floetry, her solo career, and her personal life journey.

This fourth episode, which premiered June 10, 2021, on ALLBLK (the streaming platform dedicated to black tv and film formerly known as UMC), is a continuation of the show’s intent to profile R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop artists whose song(s) have and continue to top the billboard charts and re-shape the music industry. From 4-time NAACP Image Award-winning producer, Isaac Taylor, the docu-series has captured the autobiographical stories of Ralph Tresvant, Brian McKnight, and Eric Benét.

In a clip of Marsha Ambrosius’ episode, she describes how as a young artist, she took her career and her talent seriously.

“Young Marsh was a savage…ruthless, determined. I knew I had something that nobody else could do,” the 43-year-old singer detailed.

Promotional Image for ‘A Closer Look’ featuring Marsha Ambrosius Image provided via ALL BLK

She continued, “If it was Michael Jackson, I had to be me with Michael Jackson. I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to be there. According to whoever, it was like, what have you done to tell Michael Jackson what to do…and basically vocally produce the greatest of all time? What had I done? Nothing really, but could I do it? Listen to “Butterflies” and tell me I ain’t do that.”

“Butterflies” was featured on the pop music legend’s 10th album Invincible, released in 2001. Ambrosius is credited with the song’s creation as well as background vocals.

She continues in the full episode to describe working with Nipsey Hussle. The two collaborated on his song “Real Big” featured on the album Victory Lap released in 2018.

Watch the clip below and stream the full episode on ALLBLK.