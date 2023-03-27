Martha Reeves Launches Fundraiser For Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

In 2021, Martha Reeves was nominated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to commemorate her six-decade career as a Motown star and former lead singer of Martha Reeves and The Vandellas. What many don’t know is that the star comes with a $55,000 price tag to cover installation and other related costs. Most get the fee covered by a production company or record label, but others have to resort to fundraising efforts. Reeves is the latter.

The 81-year-old was assured by her former manager that the funding was handled following the nomination and she was certain she’d have her star in 2022. Reeves even gushed to Detroit Free Press that year, stating, “I’m going along on this ride on cloud nine. My wildest dreams are coming true.”

However, that wasn’t the case and she now has until June to get the money before her two-year nomination window expires.

Her new manager, Chris Roe, launched a public fundraising campaign on Sunday (March 26) in hopes to secure the fee in time and Reeves’ slot on the 2024 Walk of Fame calendar.

“Martha’s former representation got in over their heads on this,” said Roe to Free Press. “They didn’t realize how hard it would be and wasted a year of fundraising time. Now we’re down to the wire. This honor bestowed upon Martha has meant a lot. That star is there for generations to come, and Motown will always be stitched into the fabric of our society. So, it’s a great accomplishment. Martha is very deserving, and I’m happy to take her across the finish line.”

DETROIT – OCTOBER 19: Motown legend producer Berry Gordy (L) stands with fellow legend singer Martha Reeves (R) after the unveiling of a street sign named “Berry Gordy Boulevard” in front of the Motown Historical Museum October 19, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Also in attendance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Motown was singer Smokey Robinson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

If his fundraising efforts are successful, Roe intends to request another $25,000 for Reeves’ post-star reception.

Martha Reeves and The Vandellas gained success with the help of their first two albums—Come And Get These Memories and Heat Wave.

Details on how fans can donate can be found on Reeves’ official website.