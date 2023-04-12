Hollywood Walk Of Fame Announces Martin Lawrence’s Ceremony Date

Martin Lawrence looks on prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Martin Lawrence has had an illustrious career in television and film and will receive his just due with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The 57-year-old actor and comedian’s star ceremony now has an official date.

“Comedian Martin Lawrence to be honored with [a] star on the Walk of Fame on April 20th! #walkoffame,” tweeted Ana Martinez, Vice President Of Media Relations for the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce, on Tuesday (April 11). This comes after it was revealed that he would receive a star in June 2022.

“We did it, bruh! We did it!” the comedian said in a reaction video after the announcement. “All the way from Landover, Washington D.C., all the way to Hollywood. We did it. Oh, man. God bless. God bless.”

Martin Lawrence has been a mainstay in film, television, and comedy since the late 1980s. His breakthrough came as the star of the sitcom Martin before he joined forces with Will Smith for the long-running Bad Boys franchise. Lawrence has also appeared in House Party, Boomerang, Open Season, Wild Hogs, Big Momma’s House, and several other major productions.

Earlier this year, Variety revealed that the NAACP Image Award Winner will join Anthony Mackie and Chloe Bailey for the animated film Sneaks. The star-studded cast also includes Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, Quavo, Sam Jay, Coi Leray, Keith David, and Laurence Fishburne. Sneaks is set to be finished in 2024.

If that isn’t enough to be excited for, Lawrence and Smith have confirmed that Bad Boys 4 is in the works. “It’s about that time,” the Oscar winner said before meeting up with his partner in fighting crime.

Revisit their announcement below.