Martin Lawrence Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Martin Lawrence has officially received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday afternoon (April 20), the 58-year-old was honored by Tracy Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Steve Harvey, and Tichina Arnold. The Bad Boys star was also joined by his family for the event.

“I’ve been crying all week so I figured if I had my glasses on today, maybe y’all won’t see the tears,” remarked the actor during the ceremony, according to ABC7. “But they’re most definitely tears of joy.”

“I’m thankful for the love that I give out and I’m just feeling that I’m getting it back. If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace, and humility and ride it until the wheels fall off!”

(L-R) Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Martin Lawrence on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“In my generation, when you say, ‘Martin,’ you don’t have to say his last name. Everybody know who you talking about,” shared Morgan. “My parents had Redd Foxx and Sanford and Son. We had Martin Lawrence.”

Harvey added, “If this dude don’t have a star, they need to take all of them up out the ground, dig all these damn things up.”

Amara Lawrence, Iyanna Lawrence, Jasmin Lawrence and Martin Lawrence attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Martin Lawrence on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Recognized for his decades in the entertainment industry, the actor has more on the way. In February, Lawrence was revealed as one member of the star-studded cast for the upcoming film Sneaks, set to wrap in February 2024. The animated film additionally stars Chloe Bailey, Ella Mai, Coi Leray, Macy Gray, and more.

The fan-favorite Bad Boys franchise has confirmed a fourth installment with Lawrence fighting crime alongside Will Smith. Additionally, the NAACP Image Award-winning talent has a supporting role in the comedic sci-fi series Demascus, which marks his return to television.

Watch Martin Lawrence’s Walk Of Fame ceremony below.