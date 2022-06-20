Ludacris And Martin Lawrence Among Black Icons To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ludacris performs on the main stage at Strawberries & Creem festival at Childerley Orchard on June 18, 2022 in Cambridge, England.

Black History has been made, yet again, as more Black icons will be recognized for their contributions within the entertainment industry and immortalized with their very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Announced on Friday (June 17) by legendary radio host Ellen K, who serves as the chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection committee, Black thespians from various entertainment categories from television to music and recording will receive the honor. Martin Lawrence, Ludacris, Sheila E., Charlie Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Garrett Morris, and a posthumous star for the iconic Juanita Moore are among the newly revealed honorees. Other stars announced were Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, John Favreau, Jonas Brothers, Mindy Kaling, and more.

Ludacris took to share his newest accomplishment. “Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receieve a STAR [star emoji] on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023,” he wrote. “GOD IS THE GREATEST [prayer hands emjoi].”

With a video clip of him celebrating the news, Martin Lawrence tweeted, “Ya boy is gettin his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! An absolute honor to be among icons of entertainment!”

Selected by a committee of notables that have previously received a star on the Walk of Fame, the seven Black icons, along with a handful of other entertainers, were chosen and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors on Wednesday (June 15). Ellen K stated this group of individuals was “thoughtfully selected.”

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” stated Ellen K during the Hollywood Walk of Fame press conference.

As of Monday (June 20), dates for the Walk of Fame ceremonies haven’t been announced just yet, but, as per committee rules, stars must schedule the ceremony for their induction within two years of being chosen. The Walk of Fame panel will announce ceremonial dates ten days before they are scheduled to occur.

Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receieve a STAR ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023

GOD IS THE GREATEST ?? pic.twitter.com/LxK5tcmW6N — Ludacris (@Ludacris) June 17, 2022