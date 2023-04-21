Martin Lawrence Offers Health Update On Jamie Foxx: “I Hear He’s Doing Better”

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence has offered somewhat of a health update on his brethren Jamie Foxx, who suffered from an unknown “medical complication” last week.

Foxx has been hospitalized since April 11 and is on the road to recovery, according to his daughter Corrine, and now Lawrence.

On Thursday (April 20) following his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where he received his star, Lawrence told Extra: “I hear he’s doing better. My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him: one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Per PEOPLE, the 55-year-old triple-threat is receiving medical care, and his health is “steadily improving.”

Foxx’s daughter Corinne first announced that her dad had suffered some sort of “medical complication” on April 12. Although she did not share details about what happened to him, she did say that he received immediate care.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was reportedly filming Netflix’s Back in Action in Georgia during the medical incident. It is said that filming resumed with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close after Jamie’s health was tended to on set. Also, a stunt double and a photo double are taking the Oscar-winning actor’s place while he’s hospitalized.

VIBE wishes Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery!