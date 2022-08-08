‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Collectible Dolls Are Arriving This Fall

Marvel has partnered with the Black woman-owned company Worl of EPI to issue a set of collectible dolls inspired by the anticipated Black Panther sequel. The figurines, which are described in a press release as “exquisitely detailed,” are 11.5 inches long and can be articulated to recreate warrior poses.

World of EPI designed the collectibles and used custom skin-tone blends, authentic and first-of-its-kind innovative hairstyles, intricate fashions, and replica playable battle accessories. For the Nakia doll, World of EPI is the first to mass produce natural locs hairstyles.

Nakia, played by Letitia Wright in the MCU, is joined in the Fresh Dolls Fierce collection by Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

“The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Dolls celebrate the brilliant and empowering Wakanda Warrior characters, and authentically bring their distinct attributes to life,” expressed Dr. Lisa Williams, founder of World of EPI. “Together, we can ensure Black and Brown children everywhere can embrace their individuality, build their confidence, and foster imagination during positive play. It’s imperative that children of all ethnicities grow up seeing a true representation of their beauty in the dolls they play with.

The dolls are set to be released in October ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s November 11th theatrical debut. Each individual collectible is priced at $49.99.

Marvel issued the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last month, giving fans a quick glimpse at the world of Wakanda without T-Challa. Watch the movie’s latest teaser below.