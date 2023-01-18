Marvin Gaye III Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Wife

Marvin Gaye III, the son of late Motown legend Marvin Gaye, has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his wife during a domestic dispute.

According to TMZ, the dispute took place last week, during which wife Wendy Gaye claims her husband physically assaulted her and his cousin inside of their Calabasas home. Gaye III’s wife notified the police of the incident, but the soul singer’s son had already fled the scene upon their arrival at the home. A search of the premises led to the retrieval of two firearms, which are believed to belong to Gaye III.

Around 5 p.m. the following day, Gaye III reportedly turned himself into police and was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with deadly weapon charges. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond. Following the incident, Gaye III’s wife was granted an emergency protective order against her husband, prohibiting him from being in close proximity to his home and around those living there. According to a source, the Gaye’s had previously experienced turmoil in their marriage and “have had ongoing issues for a while now.”

Marvin Gaye III attending the Motown Family Night on Broadway at ‘Motown: The Musical’ at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre in New York City on 4/5/2013 Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Marvin Gaye III is the adopted son of the iconic crooner and his late wife Anna Gordy Gaye. He was adopted by Marvin and Anna, who was unable to conceive, after Gordy Gaye’s niece and his biological mother, Denise Gordy, was deemed unfit to care for him.

Marvin Gaye was murdered at age 44 by his own father in 1984. His father, Marvin Gay Sr., would initially be charged with first-degree murder, but the charges were later downgraded to voluntary manslaughter. He plead out to a suspended six-year sentence and probation, passing away in 1998.