Mary J. Blige To Release Debut Children’s Book, ‘Mary Can!’

Mary J. Blige is taking her talents to the literature industry. The 51-year-old is releasing her own children’s book, Mary Can!, which will officially hit shelves on March 28, 2023.

The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 15) to enthusiastically share the news. “I’m so excited to share some BIG NEWS with you!!! I wrote a book for kids and it is available for preorder TODAY! @harperkids,” the nine-time Grammy winner said in her caption.

“Mary Can! is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves,” she wrote. “It’s such a personal story for me, based off my own experiences as a child and even as an adult. I was so used to people telling me ‘no’ and that I ‘couldn’t’ which only motivated me more.

“My hope with this book is that it instills in kids from an early age that they can do anything they aspire to do. There are no limits to what they can accomplish!” She then closed her caption by shouting out the book’s illustrator, Ashleigh Corrin, and directing fans to the link in her bio where they can pre-order the book through HarperCollins Publishers.

This announcement will bookend a strong year for the Billboard Icon Award winner. In February, she released her 14th solo album Good Morning Gorgeous. In the very same weekend, she joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Blige performed her classic records “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” on the big stage.