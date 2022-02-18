Mary J. Blige To Perform, Anthony Anderson To Host 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Coming off the heels of her historic Super Bowl halftime show performance, Mary J. Blige is hitting the stage again at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Blige already has nine NAACP Image Award wins under her belt including four solely for Outstanding Female Artist. No additional performers have been announced as of yet.

For the ninth consecutive year, six-time NAACP Image Award winner Anthony Anderson will return to host the live event airing on BET on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, and Zendaya are among those presenting during the televised ceremony.

Non-televised awards will be announced from Feb. 21 to 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the NAACP Image Awards official website and YouTube channel with the majority of the music awards being presented on Thursday, Feb. 24.

H.E.R. racked up the most nominations with a total of six including Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic follow behind with four nods each.

Actor-comedian Affion Crockett will host the virtual telecasts. Presenters for those nights include Asiahn, Cory Hardrict, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Khleo Thomas, Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and more.

Review the full night-by-night breakdown of the pre-telecast awards below.

Monday, Feb. 21

Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 1 (virtual) – 8p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help

Special Award: NAACP Youth Activist of the Year

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 1 (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 2 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Special Award: NAACP Activist of the Year

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 2 (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 3 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Outstanding Animated Series

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Outstanding Guest Performance

Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award

Thursday, Feb. 24

17th Annual NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium: A Report – Industry Executives of Color (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 4 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Traditional)

Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Outstanding International Song

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Outstanding New Artist

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding Female Artist

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

Outstanding Album

Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year

Friday, Feb. 25

Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 5 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie, or Limited-Series)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture