Mary J. Blige To Perform, Anthony Anderson To Host 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Coming off the heels of her historic Super Bowl halftime show performance, Mary J. Blige is hitting the stage again at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Blige already has nine NAACP Image Award wins under her belt including four solely for Outstanding Female Artist. No additional performers have been announced as of yet.
For the ninth consecutive year, six-time NAACP Image Award winner Anthony Anderson will return to host the live event airing on BET on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, and Zendaya are among those presenting during the televised ceremony.
Non-televised awards will be announced from Feb. 21 to 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the NAACP Image Awards official website and YouTube channel with the majority of the music awards being presented on Thursday, Feb. 24.
H.E.R. racked up the most nominations with a total of six including Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic follow behind with four nods each.
Actor-comedian Affion Crockett will host the virtual telecasts. Presenters for those nights include Asiahn, Cory Hardrict, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Khleo Thomas, Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and more.
Review the full night-by-night breakdown of the pre-telecast awards below.
Monday, Feb. 21
Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 1 (virtual) – 8p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help
Special Award: NAACP Youth Activist of the Year
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 1 (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 2 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Special Award: NAACP Activist of the Year
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 2 (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 3 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Talk Series
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Outstanding Animated Series
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Outstanding Guest Performance
Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award
Thursday, Feb. 24
17th Annual NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium: A Report – Industry Executives of Color (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 4 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Traditional)
Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Outstanding International Song
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Outstanding New Artist
Outstanding Male Artist
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
Outstanding Album
Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year
Friday, Feb. 25
Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET)/4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 5 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie, or Limited-Series)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture