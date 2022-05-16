Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, And Tabitha Brown To Host ‘Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women’ Series

Mary J. Blige’s 2022 continues to add more highlights to her legendary resume. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will be featured in one of YouTube’s five original projects for its platform, Black Voices Fund. The news was exclusively reported by Deadline. The Grammy Award-winning performer is one of many names revealed. Additionally, Saweetie and Tabitha Brown will serve as co-hosts and partner with chefs Kelis and Danielle Saunders.

Recipe For Change will see the ladies come together to celebrate the stories, traditions, identities, and experiences of Black women as they gather around the dinner table. The series is set to premiere Thursday (May 19) on Jason Y. Lee’s Jubilee YouTube Channel.

Guests are set to include Chlöe Bailey, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Jackie Aina, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Roxane Gay, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Lynn Whitfield, Yaya DaCosta, Loni Love, Renee Montgomery, Danielle Young, Angelica Ross, Hallease and Elaine Welteroth.

Amanda Seales also joins the special episode as an on-the-street reporter, speaking with Black women and their allies in Los Angeles.

YouTube

“Today’s announcement continues YouTube’s long-standing commitment to celebrating diverse perspectives on its platform,“ expressed Nadine Zylstra, Global Head of YouTube Originals. “Our upcoming projects highlight important stories and raise impactful voices to not only educate and entertain our audiences, but to also inspire meaningful change.”

To better understand the impact of the BVF projects, YouTube commissioned Fluent Research to study and measure the appeal, resonance, and impact of a selected group of BVF programs among more than 200 18- to 34- year-olds.

“As a direct result of watching BVF content, 80% of the participants reported they were likely to take action on racial justice issues,” added Allison Caplovitz, Ph.D., Director of Content and Evaluation Research at Fluent. “This study supports YouTube’s ability to achieve its mission to engage Black and non-Black viewers with impactful content that highlights the Black experience.”

Additionally, YouTube has ordered Retro Tech: Future Tech with Marques Brownlee (w/t), A New Green Book special featuring Terrell Grice, The Mandela Project, and Spectrum Global: Being Black In…. which is set to explore the Blackness on a global level.

The YouTube Black Voices Fund was launched in 2020 as the company announced a multi-year commitment dedicated to spotlighting and growing Black creators and music by giving them access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube.

Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with their media conglomerate The SpringHill Company. Showrunner Joel Relampagos also executive produces alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of The SpringHill Company. Co-executive producers include Camille Maratchi and Courtney Whitaker also of The SpringHill Company with Nefertiti Lovelace, and directed by Joie Jacoby. Watch the trailer for Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women above.