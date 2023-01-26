Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

Ma$e’s status as one of Harlem’s favorite sons has been solidified, as the rapper has been honored with his own day in the historic neighborhood.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the “Feel So Good” creator, born Mason Betha, attended a ceremony in front of Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater on 125th Street, where he was presented with a framed proclamation from New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley. Ma$e, whose “outstanding achievements and enduring contributions” in entertainment and culture were recognized during the event, shared his gratitude to Harlem, its residents and officials for the gesture.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out here today, but most of all, I want to say this because this really matters in our community: a win only feels great when you win with family,” he said. “Today, I have my whole family here — my wife of 22 years and a bunch of people in the crowd, a bunch of great artists…Thank you, and thank you Harlem for making me great.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Mase and Chris Kraze attend Mase’s Proclamation Ceremony at The Apollo Theater on January 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The 47-ear-old continued, acknowledging his spiritual advisor, who he credits with assisting him in his transition from the booth to the pulpit. “And most of all, my pastor is here. This is the guy that prayed for me when I left Hip Hop, so y’all all wanna know who changed me? This is the guy that changed me.”

Coming to prominence through a string of guest appearances in 1996, the following year, Ma$e released his debut album Harlem World, which went multi-platinum and minted the rapper as a bonafide superstar. However, in 1999, prior to his sophomore album Double Up hitting stores, he announced his retirement from rap, becoming a pastor before returning during the early aughts with his 2004 effort “Welcome Back.”

Ma$e Day comes on the precipice of the rhymer’s upcoming show with Cam’ron and Jadakiss, which takes place this Saturday (Jan. 28) at the Apollo Theater. The show will be the trio’s first date as a collective following the cancellation of the 3 Headed Monster tour last year.