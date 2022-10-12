Ma$e Implies Diddy Played A Part In Canceled Tour Dates

Ma$e believes his current adversary Sean “Diddy” Combs has something to do with dates from his upcoming 3 Headed Monster Tour — also featuring Cam’ron, and Jadakiss — being canceled.

“It’s Time To Show People What Fearless Looks Like,” the Harlem rapper wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram addressing the nixed shows. “‘No Matter What Happens, I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing!’ So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right! EITHER WAY I WILL BE PERFORMING SOMEWHERE!!!”

Previously announced stops in Philadelphia, Long Island, NY, and Sunrise, Fla. have been axed, according to Ticketmaster, a move Ma$e has attributed to his former collaborator-turned-rival.

After revealing that he currently has three albums in the works — Now We Even, a collaborative album with Cam’ron and Jadakiss titled Willie Burgers, and the likely solo album The Liberation Of St. Mason — Ma$e continued on his tirade, pegging Diddy as his “#1 hater” while mocking his signature “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” catchphrase.

“Also, to my #1 hater BTS make sure you pull up since your [sic] trying to stop everything I do BTS. We know what’s going on… but it’s not gonna work. Just setting me up for a bigger break! – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Ma$e’s post also included a TikTok video which featured him sharing a few more words, backed by his and The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 hit “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

“You know me by now — you can’t move me with money. I quit at the height of my career. I don’t care about money, ni**a, it’s the principle.”

Ma$e’s allegation is the latest development in the beef between himself and Diddy, as the pair have voiced their disdain for one another on multiple occasions in recent weeks. After the impresario and mogul dubbed Ma$e a “fake pastor” and con artist, as well as claiming the rapper owes him $3 million, Ma$e shot back by alleging that Diddy has used his mother, Janice Combs, to help hide his past and present financial misappropriation.

“How dare this ni**a talk about receipts,” Betha said in response to Diddy. “Let’s start with your mother ni**a, your mother got the receipts ni**a, everything is in your mother name.”

In an additional video, Ma$e continued to speak on Diddy’s alleged attempts to sully his reputation, voicing his refusal to retreat or cower. “These guys have organized a mass effort to slander my name behind the scenes,” he said in a YouTube video. “But I want you to know I’m up for it. I’m anointed to dethrone evil … I’m up for all the smoke he has to bring. Puff can’t beat me at anything. Anything. And he knows that.”

The 3 Headed Monster Tour kicks off on Oct. 19 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. See the full list of tour dates below.