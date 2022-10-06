Ma$e Responds To Diddy’s “Fake Pastor” Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3M

Following Diddy’s recent remarks about his former Bad Boy brethren in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ma$e has spoken!

“Yo, you see how people act when you don’t let them come on stage and give they fake apology, so they can promote they little wack song,” Ma$e chuckled in an Instagram post responding to claims of owing Puff $3,000,000 and him being a “fake pastor.”

He then captioned the short audio clip on IG, “He just [mad emojis] I did not want him to come on stage with me to give his fake apology. You’re high chill out. [crying emojis] I’M GOOD LOVE [heart emoji].

Hours later, the Harlem MC doubled-down on his dismissal of Diddy’s claims, saying that many artists that have allegedly been hustled by Combs have already died or were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“How dare this ni**a talk about receipts. Let’s start with your mother ni**a, your mother got the receipts ni**a, everything is in your mother name,” he began on Instagram Wednesday night.

“You need more proof ni**a? Biggie ain’t here so Big can’t give you no receipts, he dead. Craig Mack can’t give you no receipts, he dead…Black Rob can’t give you receipts, he dead. And everybody else, you made sign paperwork so they can’t talk about what I’m talking about,” he continued.

“I’m the only one with the guts to not sign it, ‘cuz I ain’t need the money. All money ain’t good money, remember that.”

Diddy told the TBC hosts, “I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy. And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people.”

He added, “And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside, and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

The 52-year-old claimed that he “never jerked anybody,” and that the Harlem pioneer actually owes him money.

“Ma$e owes me $3 million,” he said. “That’s facts, I got the receipts. And I’m not gon’ go back-and-forth with Ma$e. I’m not going back-and-forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now. Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.”

A rep for Mase did not immediately return VIBE’s request for comment.

Check out Ma$e’s IG post above and Diddy’s interview on The Breakfast Club below.