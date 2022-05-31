Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller Has Reportedly Passed Away Over The Weekend

Tytyana Miller, the daughter of music mogul, serial entrepreneur and rapper Master P, has reportedly died at the age of 29.

The news was announced on Instagram by Master P on Sunday (May 29). Tytyana was known to struggle with addiction as well as mental illness, which were both documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. Although a cause has not been specified to the public as of yet, the No Limit Records Founder wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote in an Instagram post. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Tytyana’s older brother, rapper and actor Romeo Miller, wrote on Instagram, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

TMZ has reported that law enforcement sources say paramedics arrived at a home in the San Fernando Valley at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found Tytyana Miller dead at the scene.

Romeo made an appearance with his sister on a memorable episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, in which Master P encouraged a resistent Tytyana to enter rehab. See clip above.

Vibe sends condolences to the Miller family. May Tytyana Rest In Peace.