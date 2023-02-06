Master P Says He Was “The First Person To Believe” In 50 Cent

While many see Eminem as the first Hip-Hop icon to take notice of 50 Cent, Master P has shared the he was actually the first to put money behind the Queens rapper-turned-television exec.

During a recent interview with WNBA champion Renee Montgomery on her Montgomery & Co podcast, The No Limit boss explained why he took a liking to the New Yorker before the masses caught on, bankrolling his first four shows.

“Ya know, the internet will take it and be like ‘Oh, you did this.’ No. I’m the first person to believe in him [50 Cent]. That’s basically what you heard. I think a lot of people when they interview people, they don’t say that.”

The exec born Percy Miller continued, “Nobody else believed in him. I seen the vision, like this guy’s a hard worker. He has a lot of talent. So, I’m going to put my money up to put him on tour — which is a blessing.

“So, I invested in somebody I believed in,” he went on. “I don’t know what happened back at that time — but something just happened to where I’m like, I paid him for all the shows. I didn’t know he was going to blow up and sell two million records. Nobody knew that. I just thought it was a great product. I invested in it and then something happened to where we had to come back and do it. His dates wasn’t available so by time he was able to do it [tour] it worked out. That’s why we’re able to be friends today.”

Just last month, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson spoke on the New Orleans native financing his early shows, though he believes the businessman finessed him after taking notice of 50’s rising star power.

“What I’ll say about P is he was slick,” the BMF creator said on Big Boy’s Neighborhood in January. “He came, he gave me the money for the eight shows, right? We did four of them. He said, ‘Aw man, something happened we gonna have to take a break. We’ll just come back and do the other four later.’ When I came back to do the other four, I had already sold two million records. He had already paid me so I had to do the shows. He knew! He was like, ‘This muthaf**ka’s on fire! This is gonna go off.’”

50 went on to praise Master P’s business acumen, noting his professional partnership with Snoop Dogg.

“P is prolific, man, You see how Snoop’s respect for Master P is? He’s one of those guys where, he’ll find a way. Even if he’s hitting a spot at the moment: anybody who has a long enough career has peaks and valleys in it. But he’s one of those guys that’ll figure it out.”