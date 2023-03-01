Master P Blames Financial Beef With Jess Hilarious On Miscommunication

Master P says miscommunication led to his discrepancy with Jess Hilarious over compensation for her work in the 2019 film I Got The Hook Up 2.

The rap mogul appeared on The Breakfast Club on Monday (Feb. 27) and addressed comments made by the comedian during her own appearance on the show. According to Jess, Master P still owes her $15,000 for a scene she filmed for I Got The Hook Up 2, in which she played Officer Keisha Smith.

“The young lady that was on here, I like her,” the 52-year-old said. “She’s funny to me. I wouldn’t have put her into the movie if I didn’t feel like that.” When asked if he felt miscommunication played a part in the exchange between the two, P agreed, also blaming the media for fueling the fire.

“Yes, I really do,” he said. “Why [are] we talking about that? I’m not even in the music business no more. I’m not in the entertainment business. So you take that and turn it into clicks… It’s all a miscommunication. What she read is not about her. Let’s change this, let’s change our thoughts and our patterns.”

The No Limit Records founder’s sour business dealings with Jess first came to light last month, when she alleged that P still owed her money for her participation in the film. “That man will talk a good game to you,” the Baltimore native said at the time. “Even with me – [I Got the Hook-Up 2]. I’m still owed some bread for that. I’m not gonna lie.” She continued, adding “I did two scenes. He thought if he used one scene he ain’t gotta pay for the second one. No. I stayed there for thirteen hours to do two scenes… You know I Got The Hook-Up was a long skit.”

Master P continues to defend himself over allegations of financial misappropriation, as the rapper was called out by his son, Romeo Miller, last year over alleged non-payment for services rendered throughout is career.

In addition, rapper Fat Trel recently addressed his own gripes with the Ghetto D creator. In an interview, the Washington D.C. spitter blasted P for releasing an album he had worked on with Alley Boy while the two were in California to appear in a film P was funding that failed to materialize. The New Orleans native has denied all allegations against him, maintaining he stuck to the terms stipulated in his contracts with all parties.