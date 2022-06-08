Master P Vows To Become Mental Health Advocate Following Daughter’s Death

Master P attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2 at Magic Box on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Hip-Hop icon Master P recently revealed the death of his daughter, Tytyana, who passed away from a suspected drug overdose. She was 29 years old. Her father, née Percy Miller, continues to mourn and pay tribute to his late daughter on social media, vowing to increase his role as an advocate for mental health and those suffering from addiction.

“I always been my daughter’s parachute, now she’s my parachute in the sky,” the mogul and entrepreneur wrote. “No more grieving, it’s time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.”

News of Miller’s passing surfaced late last month, with Master P making the announcement via a statement on his Instagram account on May 31.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

According to Master P, his daughter had been battling mental illness and substance abuse since 2015, but hopes he and his family are able “to turn this tragedy into a testimony.”

“Life is too short,” P wrote in another dedicatory post. “Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive.

VIBE sends condolences to the Miller family at this time.