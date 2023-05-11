Master P Calls For Mystikal’s Freedom Following First-Degree Rape Charge

Mystikal and Master P perform onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. )

Master P called for Mystikal to be released from behind bars, despite violent criminal charges. Performing at the Lovers & Friends Festival earlier this month, the 53-year-old requested the audience support his message.

Video footage of the outcry was uploaded to social media by HipHop DX.

“Free Mystikal,” demanded the New Orleans native. “Y’all get your hands up for my dawg.”

Master P calls for Mystikal's release following rape charge: "Free Mystikal!"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/RYw8akgfpz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 9, 2023

As of last month, the “Danger” rapper was still in prison as his attorney Tiffany Myles Crosby requested a delay to the proceedings to have adequate time to provide a proper defense. The trial was originally scheduled for June 2023. In a statement, Crosby explained she needed “to become abreast of all pertinent issues in this matter in order to provide efficient representation,” also requesting that a gag order be put in place in to limit the publicity surrounding the case.

The 52-year-old, born Michael Tyler, was arrested in July 2022 and charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property worth less than $1,000, and prohibited acts of drug paraphernalia. He was indicted in September that same year.

According to the alleged victim, the rapper accused her of theft. When attempting to help him locate the missing money, she discovered a “crystalline substance” in his dresser. From there the allegations detail how he prayed with her, splashed her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her “bad spirits,” and forced her onto a bed to commit rape. A police search located Xanax, heroin, marijuana, the woman’s hair, and a broken fingernail at the residence.

This allegation follows a pattern in the New Orleans native’s criminal history. In 2004, Mystikal was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery. After being released in 2010, he registered as a sex offender in Louisiana. In 2012, he returned to jail following a domestic abuse battery charge and a probation violation.

He was charged again in August 2017 for alleged rape and sexual assault against a woman at a Shreveport casino, although those charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence.