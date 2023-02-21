Master P Has Proposed A Law To Keep Haters From Mentioning His Name

Master P is apparently weary from his reputation being slandered by former associates, as he’s proposed a law that would prevent disgruntled artists from mentioning his name moving forward.

The 52-year-old’s declaration comes amid a back-and-forth with rapper Fat Trel following previous comments the Washington D.C. artist made about his dealings with the rap mogul.

P recently appeared for an interview with Ray Daniels Media and spoke on his discrepancies with former artists he’s worked with throughout his career. Without divulging specific names, the No Limit founder seemingly alluded to his failed partnership with Fat Trel, which occurred during the early ’10s and ended over miscommunication over a movie the two had planned to film.

“It should be a law,” the Ghetto D creator began. “After seven years, you shouldn’t be able to go on no podcast and talk about nobody. Think about it, it’s a statute of limitations. If you ain’t been around that person in seven years, you don’t deserve to talk about ’em. Especially if you’ve been in and out of jail.”

The interview, which was released on Friday (Feb. 17), garnered a response from Fat Trel, who refuted Master P’s account of the events that took place between the two. The 32-year-old says that not only did the New Orleans native fail to mention a film that was intended to star Gucci Mane that never materialized, but he released an album from himself and Atlanta rapper Alley Boy titled Al Capone without his knowledge that he never received compensation for. He also pointed out that he only mentioned P after being asked a question by the interviewer concerning him.

The Gleesh rapper previously spoke on his experience during an interview with No Jumper in January, during which he detailed his view of what went down between the pair. He says he was told by the Rap Snacks entrepreneur to move to L.A. to work on a film, but that the film never came to fruition, with him and Alley Boy recording music instead. According to Trel, that music wound up being packaged as albums and sold on iTunes, news he found out about after the fact. He says he ultimately decided to head back to the East Coast after several months due to the lack of progress he witnessed during his time in California.

Rapper Fat Trel serves as panelist for “Beating The Odds Summit” a conversation with youth at Woodland Community Center on October 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

“I was looking for a deal or a large lump sum of money where I could take care of my family and be put into a situation where I could work and show how great of a artist I can be,” he explained. “And I felt like that situation wasn’t providing me with that. And then when I left, I seen he had did an interview with like, The Breakfast Club or something. It was him and Alley Boy and they was like, ‘Yo where Fat Trel at?’ And Master P said something like, ‘Fat Trel, man, he didn’t have any patience. He didn’t believe in what I had going on and he was just trying to get a deal. Fat Trel just tryna sign a deal so he could get some money.’ I looked at that like that was a form of disrespect.”

The former MMG spitter says he didn’t bother to reach out to P after his remarks on The Breakfast Club, choosing instead to push forward and focus on his own career. “I ain’t call his phone or nothing. I ain’t have no conversation with him or nothing because I been around P and I know what type of person he really is and if I respected him as a man, I would have felt some type of way about it. But being around him and knowing what type of ni**a he is, I just let it slide like f**k that sh*t. It ain’t that serious and even though he lying – he lied to their faces – because there was never supposed to be a Louie V Mob. We was never supposed to record a single record together. That was not in the plans.”

In November 2022, Fat Trel was released from prison after serving just short of a year after being arrested in December 2021. The rapper has suffered numerous legal troubles throughout the past decade, with sporadic prison stints resulting in the delayed progress of his career.