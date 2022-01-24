Master P Responds To Wack 100 Calling Him “Broke”

Master P has broken his silence regarding Wack 100’s comments concerning his wealth in comparison to that of Nick Cannon, taking to Instagram to share his retort this past Friday (Jan. 21).

“BROKE is a mindset HATE is a disease,” P wrote in the caption accompanying a clip of a past interview between himself and Cannon. “[Nick Cannon] is my brother from another mother. We’ve got a lot of love and respect for each other. We discussed this a couple months ago the three types of people: poor-minded people think and talk about money, rich people collect material things and wealth-minded people produce ideas that create success. The Bible says our people perish from lack of knowledge. As a culture we have to stop comparing, self-hating and tearing each other down. Let’s educate and empower the next generation.”

While the No Limit Records founder did not mention Wack by name, it was clear who P’s remarks were directed towards, as many fans quickly put two and two together given the timing of the post.

Wack 100 recently took aim at Master P during a live chat on Clubhouse, referring to the rap pioneer as “broke” and claiming that he “doesn’t have “20% of Nick Cannon’s Money.”

“You think this n***a be selling noodles?” the L.A. native asked. “The feds took his catalog, bro. Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I’m like, ‘How is [Master P] talking to this n***a about what he doing and you ain’t nowhere in place, my n***a?’ You can’t even stand with this man on a bad day. Who is you, bro, to be telling this n***a about his business decisions and your business decisions ain’t been right for damn near 20 years?!”

What are your thoughts on Master P’s comments regarding division within the Hip-Hop community? Be sure to share your opinion with us on VIBE’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.