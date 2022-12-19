Master P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media

Master P and Romeo Miller have bumped heads on social media, with the father and son airing their grievances with each other regarding their strained relationship.

The back-and-forth began on Friday (Dec. 16), with Romeo seemingly responding to P’s comments regarding the death of Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss, who recently passed away after committing suicide.

“Today was a boiling point,” the 33-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story. “I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.” Romeo was seemingly referencing the death of P’s daughter, his younger sister Tytyana Miller, who passed away in May due to a fentanyl overdose.

The former child star would continue to go on the offensive during the weekend, posting a poem titled “The Tree Of Trauma.” In it, he wrote about sharing his “truth” about the inner-workings of his family and how it could potentially cause their legacy to “crumble.” Romeo also accused his father of neglecting his family in pursuit of public acceptance, fame, and fortune.

After catching wind of Romeo’s poem, Master P responded to his son’s post with one of his own.

“This new generation of kids need to stop blaming their parents for everything, the No Limit founder wrote. “How do they think they got to where they are without their parents making sacrifices for them? Mental illness is real and so many families are tragically affected by it especially when there is added trauma like death of a loved on.”

He then attributed Romeo’s post as an attempt to garner sympathy. “Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution,” he added. “You can come talk to your father and your family, like a man, you have kids too. No family is perfect but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”

Romeo would continue to go on the offensive, accusing his father of fabricating his image for public approval. “This is my last straw pops, stop trying to play the victim. I loved you so much that I followed you blindly for 30+yrs,” he continued, “You know we’ve talked behind closed doors. You aren’t the man who you paint to be and why is it war because I refuse to follow ur lead. You only want to protect your image, but the image isn’t even real.”

Romeo added, “I’ve tried to keep things in house, you are addicted to social media and unfortunately use this app as therapy. 3k plus post. ? and when the world find out about the finances, outside of a gift or a car I’ve never been paid for anything I’ve accomplished as Lil Romeo. Uncle C and Silkk know. You only pay outsiders rightfully so they’ll speak good on your name. I’m at peace because I can now speak my truth and help others. Mom was always right. Your pride is everything.”

Responding to commenters siding with his father, noting the lifestyle and opportunities his success afforded Romeo, the actor claimed that he and his siblings had been living month-to-month since age 18 and couldn’t even afford to pay to attend college. He also accused Master P of gaslighting him by describing his post as a ploy for attention.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), the Ghetto D creator uploaded a clip of him addressing the tension between him and his son, expressing his belief that their feud is due to a sense of entitlement by Romeo. He also pointed out Romeo’s track record of success and time in the public eye as evidence of his assistance and guidance as a parent.

“I’m at peace now, I know the Truth,” the 52-year-old wrote in the post’s caption. “This social media rant was never about my daughter. This is about some money. Houses, cars and jewelry are temporary, you can’t take any of it with you when you die. Life is too short. People gotta stop being ungrateful and place blame when they’re not where they want to be in life. I’m tired of people saying they love me only when I give them something. I’m not an ATM machine or a robot, I have feelings too. Thanks for all your prayers, we need it. I’m moving on, going back to work and hustle for the ones that appreciate me. @romeomiller”

This past May, P’s daughter and Romeo’s younger sister, Tytyana Miller, passed away at 29 from a drug overdose following her own battles with mental illness, as well as substance abuse. After announcing her death via a statement on social media, the No Limit founder vowed to become a mental health advocate. “I always been my daughter’s parachute, now she’s my parachute in the sky,” the mogul and entrepreneur wrote. “No more grieving, it’s time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.”