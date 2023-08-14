Master P Approached By Police In Wal-Mart During Snoop Cereal Check-In

Master P was approached by police officers at Wal-Mart while doing a “check-in” on his and Snoop Dogg’s cereal brand.

The business mogul uploaded a clip of the interaction to his social media account, which captured him proudly showing his breakfast food venture after being “grilled” by the two officers.

“What’s going on?” the officers ask P, who is inspecting a Snoop Cereal display in the store. “Let me tell y’all something. This the first Black-owned cereal company,” the hitmaker informs the pair of law enforcers.

“The more we make, the more we give. And people should [buy] our cereal because we’re putting back into the community. I’m teaching Black brothers out there how to get their hustle on, how to do it the right way,” he continued. He then hands each officer a box of Snoop Loopz before continuing his pitch.

“Snoop Dogg’s my partner. We changing the game,” he said. “Ain’t nothing wrong with this. Go get your cereal in Wal-Mart since we’re in Wal-Mart.” He then exits the frame while telling the officers that they’ll “need to pay” for the boxes of Snoop Cereal they’re left holding in what’s more than likely an orchestrated skit.

“12 pulled up @walmart ask’n what’s going on! #legittrapping @snoopcereal @snoopdogg,” the No Limit Records founder wrote in the post’s caption. “They can have the streets we’re taking over the grocery stores. #godisgood.”

In January 2023, after the pair was forced to change the cereal brand’s original name of Snoop Loopz amid the threat of legal action, P and Snoop announced that Broadus Foods had struck a distribution deal with Post Consumer Brands.

