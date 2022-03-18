Mathew Knowles Embarks On His Own ‘King Richard’ Moment In Hollywood

Mathew Knowles’ Music World Entertainment Group was acquired by investment fund, APX Capital Group, and now he is set to release his own King Richard-esque origin story.

The father of Beyoncé and Solange, and the former manager of Destiny’s Child, will manage the new film and TV division taking on responsibility for a $275 million fund for co-productions across the U.S. and Italy. The Mathew Knowles Story will be one of the first projects to come from this new deal.

The film will detail how he helped raise his daughters to be the international stars that they are in addition to how he managed Destiny’s Child and the solo careers of its members sans LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. In light of the merger, APX will now own 10,000 hours of never-before-seen footage including photos, videos, and music that showcases the Knowles family’s history in the music industry.

LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé Knowles of Destiny’s Child. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“The decision to partner with APX Capital Group is well made and corresponds to Music World Entertainment Group’s intent to expand its film and television portfolio. Through this unique collaboration and as head of this new division under APX I’ll be able to share the story of my life by combining compelling storytelling with access to exceptional talent and music that will both entertain and emphasize a cultural awareness that’s necessary now more than ever,” shared Knowles in a statement. “This is the story of my life, and I am honored to be able to transmit it even further through this alliance.”

The 70-year-old will also develop, finance, and produce a plethora of diverse content including feature films, scripted series, and documentaries. Knowles considers the partnership to be a “milestone” within his career.