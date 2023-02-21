Judge Mathis And Allen Media Group To Launch ‘Mathis Court With Judge Mathis’

Judge Mathis attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Judge Mathis and Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group are partnering up for a new series. According to Deadline, AMG’s new show, Mathis Court With Judge Mathis, is set to make a splash in Fall 2023 and will be a daily, hour-long production.

The show will also be available for “broadcast television stations, as well as a global network, cable, and digital distribution platforms later this year.”

Judge Greg Mathis, 62, spoke about his newest endeavor, expressing that AMG is a great company to “work with to create [his] next chapter.”

“For years, I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” the former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court said.

“Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows, who are the best of the best.”

Byron Allen, 61, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, also spoke about working with Mathis and adding him to the company’s growing list of court shows.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Mathis Court with Judge Mathis to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Allen said. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

His previous effort, Judge Mathis, ran for 24 seasons, becoming the second longest-running court show with the same host, just trailing Judge Judy — which ran for 25 seasons.

Greg Mathis’ show snagged a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. He also won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004.