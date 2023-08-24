Mistah F.A.B. Asserts MC Hammer Should Be Honored As Part Of Hip-Hop 50 Celebration

MC Hammer’s lack of inclusion in Hip-Hop 50 celebrations has been brought to light by rapper Mistah F.A.B., who blasted those who have not honored the contributions of “rap’s first megastar.”

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the Oakland spitter hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts on the perceived lack of love Hammer has received from the Hip-Hop community throughout the year.

“I’m watching this 50th year anniversary, right, and I’m like, ‘How do y’all not have MC Hammer on a bill?” F.A.B. asks. “How do you not have rap’s first megastar on a bill somewhere, coming out doing at least ‘2 Legit 2 Quit’ or something. You don’t got MC Hammer included in that?’” The renowned lyricist also lamented the lack of fanfare that’s been afforded to other artists from the Bay Area, particularly its pioneering acts.

MC Hammer speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group’s 5th annual Capitol Congress Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

“And then you don’t put [Too] $hort or none of these — E-40s, none of this, you feel me? Humpty Hump. You know what I’m talking ’bout? All of this — c’mon man, this is crazy to me. Souls of Mischief? Like, c’mon bro, we’ve got so many,” he said.

The rapper, who is throwing his own event in Oakland celebrating the Bay Area’s greatest acts on Friday (Aug. 25), also addressed what he feels is a lack of support within the community to those looking to represent and highlight their own. “You know what’s so crazy, man? We sit back and wait for everybody else to celebrate us but we don’t celebrate us, and then we get mad when people don’t celebrate us, then when we celebrate us no one show up to celebrate us,” he said in the clip.

He also provided additional information regarding the “Bay Area ’90s party,” which is slated to include performances from various local legends. “Listen, this Friday we doing a Bay Area ’90s party, kinda like whole tribute set,” he explained. “If you got a ’90s rapper from the Bay that you wanna hear, tag him right here and I’m damn near gonna try to get him to try and perform this Friday, man, at the Hip-Hop Dope Era museum for the 50th year anniversary of Hip-Hop. Let’s represent.”

Mistah F.A.B. isn’t the only artist that has voiced their critique of the perceived lack of inclusion in their region, as Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has also aired his grievances. Earlier this month, the 2 Live Crew founder shared his thoughts via his own post on social media.

“Hip-Hop fans from Florida, don’t be upset they don’t recognize your favorite Floridian artists as part of Hip-Hop’s 50th year celebrations,” Luke wrote in a message on Instagram. “This industry has never considered us as Hip-Hop from the time I started Hip-Hop in the south. You can only imagine the names they called us. Country booty music trash.”

The Miami native continued, “I can go on and on [about] the disrespect towards Florida Hip-Hop. Still to this day, we fight for our respect, and you have stood behind us every step of the way. We will continue fighting. There will be a day this year where we come together and celebrate Florida Hip-Hop artists from the top of the state to the bottom. We love you, thank you for your support.”

See Uncle Luke’s Instagram post below.