MC Lyte Shoots Down DJ Akademiks’ Remarks About “Dusty” Rap Pioneers

DJ Akademiks’ remarks about Hip-Hop pioneers looking “dusty” struck a nerve with various figures in the culture’s community who have voiced their displeasure with the media personality’s appraisal.

The latest rap legend to respond to his take is MC Lyte, who deemed his commentary as a “disservice” and a poor example to the current generation of Hip-Hop fans.

“I think it does a disservice to us as a community to think that way,” Lyte said during an appearance on SiriusXM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show. “But I also understand the generation that’s coming up now, everything is the proof, and they want to see the proof, as opposed to feel the proof, or hear the proof. They want to see it,” the Brooklyn native said.

DJ Akademiks comments were originally made during a session on the livestream platform Twitch, during which he alluded to the lack of financial success currently enjoyed by many Hip-Hop pioneers.

“Have you seen any of these old rappers who be like they’re the foundation of Hip-Hop really living good?” asked Akademiks. “Them ni**as be looking really dusty. I kid you not. Don’t none of y’all try and come for me ’cause I don’t f*ck with y’all ni**as.”

Following Ak’s statements, rap icon LL Cool J issued a public response, admonishing the Off The Record podcast host’s take on pioneers of the past while pointing to the success current artists enjoy as a result of those same figures’ contributions.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, DJ Akademiks attempted to clarify his comments, arguing that they were taken out of context. He has also agreed to sit-down with LL Cool J to discuss the matter. While Akademiks says his “tone” would change in the presence of Mr. Smith, he maintains the core of his argument would remain the same.

Check out MC Lyte’s response regarding DJ Akademiks’ comments below.