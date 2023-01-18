MC Lyte Granted Ownership Of Music Catalog In Divorce Finalization



MC Lyte gained full ownership of her music catalog as her divorce from John Wyche came to an official close.

The Blast reports that the legendary emcee’s catalog was reserved for her, thanks to a prenup signed by the couple when they wed in August 2017.

Additionally, the divorce papers revealed that the rapper would retain ownership of “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works” and everything she owned before her marriage to Wyche.

“MC Lyte keeps her clothing,” the legal doc began. “Jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control. She also gets to keep her term life insurance policy.”

Lyte, née Lana Michele Moorer, 52, and Wyche’s marriage was short-lived. The couple married in August 2017 and then quickly called it quits in January 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the driving factor.

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties, which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

The Lyte As A Rock entertainer met the Marine Corps veteran in early 2016 on Match.com, resulting in Moorer DMing John and beginning their relationship.

As her impending divorce concludes, the Act Like You Know emcee has already hinted at stepping out with a new unnamed man. On Jan. 10, she posted a photo of her and her new beau warmly smiling together, with the caption: “This is Winning. 2023. . . I’m ready.”

Along with securing her catalog, MC Lyte was recently honored for her contributions to music.

Billboard reported that Lyte, Grandmaster Flash, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and Universal Music Group’s General Counsel Jeffrey Harleston were honored by the RIAA in Sept. 2022 as they commemorated their new D.C. headquarters.

“I don’t think there has ever been a time in music history when the influence of hip-hop has been more evident,” RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier said. “Streaming is the biggest revenue generator for the industry, and hip-hop accounts for a huge percentage of those streams.”