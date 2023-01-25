Meagan Good Shares Takeaways From Marriage To Ex, DeVon Franklin

On a recent episode of The View, Meagan Good shared a few lessons she learned from her 10-year marriage to DeVon Franklin, which ended in 2021.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she shared four-minutes and thirty-five seconds into the interview. “I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”

(L-R) DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Good also gave her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, her sentiments for being instrumental in healing from her long-term commitment.

“Whoopi was very instrumental in that,” she revealed. “Because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me.”

Going forward as a bachelorette, the 41-year-old added: “I think in this season I’m really excited about what’s next. I’m like, ‘All right, Lord, if you allowed it, okay — what’s next, dad?’ It’s exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next.”

“I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect and that’s kind of amazing,” she ended.

Meagan and DeVon married in 2012 before finalizing their divorce in December 2021. At the time, the pair released a joint statement about their decision to split, mentioning that “there’s no one at fault.”

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Good has kept busy with acting, as she’s taken on roles in 2019’s Shazam and The Intruder, Lifetime’s Death Saved My Life in 2021, and the Jamie Foxx-starring film Day Shift last year. She can currently be seen playing the role of Camille in Harlem on Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at Meagan Good sharing takeaways from her former marriage to DeVon Franklin on The View above.