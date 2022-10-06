Skip to main content
Meek Mill Calls BET Freestyle By His Child’s Mother “Pure Manipulation”

The rapper aired his frustrations on Twitter.

Meek Mill Performing
Meek Mill performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Meek Mill shared disdain for Milan Rouge, the mother of his youngest son, rapping in a BET digital feature. The 35-year-old rapper took to Twitter to explain why he was not a fan of the rehearsed freestyle.

“Ion like “bet” got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout,” began the Philadelphia musician in the critical tweet.

“it’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the “women hustler empowerment motion” but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation.”

Meek Mill Twitter
Twitter Screenshot @meekmill

The rap performance was delivered as part of the promotion for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards show. In her freestyle, the fashion designer detailed her financial wins, making it out of the West Philly hood, and standing as a symbol of hope for entrepreneurs.

Following the rap, and Meek Mill’s tweet, Milan launched the #ICantRap sale, offering customers a 15% discount online and in her physical store.

“Thank you @bet for allowing me to step out my comfort zone and try something new and fun. I didn’t realize rapping was so hard lol,” she wrote announcing the new promotion.

Additionally, rapper/reality show star Rasheeda, Nicco Annan of P-Valley, Slutty Vegan pioneer Pinky Cole, gospel artist Kirk Franklin, and Reginae Carter stepped in the booth to give DJ Envy “16.” Check out Milan’s freestyle and the others below.

