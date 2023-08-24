Meek Mill Reminisces On Battle Rap Days, Ponders Reed Dollaz Rematch

Rapper Meek Mill performs on the field prior to the start of Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meek Mill infamously suffered a tough loss when he sparred with Drake in 2015, but his battle rap history is lauded otherwise. The 36-year-old rapper recently reflected on his battle rap days and suggested that he go up against former opponent Reed Dollaz one more time.

The Philadelphia rapper shared an Instagram video on Sunday (Aug. 20) of Meek discussing his battle with The 6 God on RapCaviar. “I had battles, that battle with Drake that was nice,” he said. “That was fun, that was aggressive. That was a major task. He definitely performed and did what he needed to do, but I come from f**kin’ Reed Dollaz.”

“Bro was in gladiator school wit us! @meekmill,” Dollaz wrote in the caption. “Killas respect killas! You can hate or love it but it can not be erased‼️”

The Dreamchasers founder commented on the post, writing “We might [need] to battle again verse for verse. He admitted that he doesn’t do “new style battling” and would instead like to go verse for verse. “Always will put it on the line rap so boring.”

“@meekmill nah foreal tho, they tried to crucify me when I came back lol but I adapted and still kept it Philly and reed!” Reed Dollaz replied. “Let’s turn the culture back [up] that idea we talked about is major! Streets need it broski! U know ima call/dm away.”

Meek Mill appeared on #CRWN with Elliott Wilson back in 2018 and shared similar sentiments. He reminisced on his 2015 battle with Drake and how he viewed people saying he was losing, despite the fact he had a house in Beverly Hills, multiple cars, and was dating Nicki Minaj at the time. “I’m looking and I’m getting confused like ‘What the f**k? I’m losing?’” he told Wilson. “Alright yeah, this battle rapping sh*t is getting kind of bad right now, but don’t put no losing [on my name], what the hell?”

Meek also shouted out Reed Dollaz, Young Bob, and the battle rap platform Headshot. Coincidentally, Reed took that clip and shared it on Instagram, as well. “DRAAAKE! (Soulja voice),” he wrote in the caption. “[Steel] sharpens [steel] #phillyni**as salute #meekmill #reeddollaz (side bar) s/o to shawty in the [crowd] like ‘reed .. THATS MY BOO.’” Check out the clip below.