Meek Mill Critiques Missing Titan Submarine News Coverage

Meek Mill disapproves of the way the missing Titan Sub has been covered this week. The 36-year-old tweeted his frustration with the media as a whole and their lack of “real info.”

Popular Twitter page @SayCheeseDGTL shared a photo on Wednesday (June 21) of the lost submersible, which was reportedly touring the Titanic deep in the ocean. The tweet said that there were 22 hours of oxygen left for the people aboard. They also quoted an unnamed source, writing, “There’s nothing the Navy can do.. more people have been to outer space.”

The Philadelphia rapper quoted the tweet a few hours later and said “I can’t see a wealthy man doing this with no extreme back up plans,” as the trip reportedly cost $250,000. “With your son, not saying it’s fake but the way y’all run the same clips in media not even working on the average mins anymore… all types of stuff going on in the world y’all headlining with no real info lol.”

Cardi B also had some words about the situation, though hers were directed toward the son of one of the billionaires who are aboard the Titan Sub. Brian Szasz tweeted that he would be attending a Blink-182 show shortly after the news broke about the lost submersible, and the Bronx rapper did not think the timing was right.

“Ay so one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine sh*t… One of the billionaires, their stepson, is at a Blink-182 concert,” she said in a video. “People was like, ‘What is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad.”

The “Up” rapper continued, saying “You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me… Isn’t it sad that you’re whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you?”