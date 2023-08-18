Meek Mill Rips “Culture Vulture” Record Labels: “I’ll Die For This”

Meek Mill ripped “culture vulture” record labels for stealing from Hip-Hop artists. On Thursday (Aug. 17), the Philadelphia rapper hit Instagram to sound off on major labels “operating without consequences” and lawyers who may be in cahoots with these institutions.

“It’s almost to a point where we are going to aim artists and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” the outspoken emcee began. “F**k these labels; They operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date. Lawyers working with corporations [mentally] challenging young kids with business they can’t understand, taking all the benefits… IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH NI**AS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.”

Towards the end of his rant, Meek then called on other artists to stand against these record labels and take back power. He also revealed that he owns all of his masters and publishing as he got them back after fighting.

“We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it f**k it I been had my life on the line in the streets,” he continued. “If we gon make life about something, let’s stand on something worth it. IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP. I’ll die for this or I’ll go to jail but take from me shidddddd lol this is for all cultures eating off black murder and poverty without giving back taking advantage. Til my last breath.”

It was August 2022 when the Dream Chasers founder spoke out against “algorithm-powered” fame running the industry. He stated that he would show his fans and young artists how to win organically with his new musical independence.

“Ima show the people the difference [between] algorithm-powered lime light vs. being lit in real life and really can create waves yourself’ off anything you do!” he typed. “And how rich/wealthy you really suppose to get off of your own creativity and resources having this type level at hand reach.”