Meek Mill Disapproves Of “Algorithm Powered” Fame

Meek Mill is betting on his forthcoming independent album to defeat the rise of “algorithm-powered” fame.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Meek took to social media to talk about his upcoming project and told his fans he’s going to make a new wave without help from a major label.

“Ima show the people the difference from algorithm-powered lime light vs. being lit in real life and really can create waves’ yourself’ off anything you do!” he typed on Twitter.

The Philadelphia native continued by promising he’ll show the masses how much money you can make when you drop music independently.

“And how rich/wealthy you really suppose to get off of your own creativity and resources having this type level at hand reach.”

His sentiments echo his previous statements about his upcoming album. On Wednesday (Jul. 27), Meek announced his return to rap and alerted fans that he’ll be dropping a slew of mixtapes soon.

“F**kk it ima take the risk … a million behind every project! All sponsors connected to me or my brand tap in immediately I need y’all for this riskkkk ima take! #NOMAJORLABELVIBES,” the Expensive Pain rapper typed on Instagram.

Meek Mill’s decision to release music independently arrived after he departed from Roc Nation after a decade. Last month, the rapper cited evolution as the driving force for the business decision.

“We came to that agreement together,” Meek said. “I have a label deal with Roc for my artist, and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments with Jigga.”