Meek Mill Drops Footage Of Chaotic Trip To Ghana For Afro Nation Festival

Meek Mill was met with both love and chaos as he touched down in Accra, Ghana for its 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival this week.

In footage shared by the Philly MC on Instagram, Meek is seen making his way through an aggressive crowd of fans, later sharing that he was actually pick-pocketed at one point.

“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH,” Meek shared in his Instagram Stories Thursday night. “Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!”

Meek Mill was pick-posted while in Ghana.

Fans are also seen climbing over barriers to get closer to the star, as well as surrounding his vehicle has he pops out of the sunroof to greet the massive group of supporters. He was also impressed by the amount of Ghanaians rocking “Dreamchaser” chains and bikes with his crew’s name on them.

“They roughed me tf upppppp but the love overpowered it … almost went from dreams to nightmares quick lol,” the 35-year-old artist captioned the footage, adding in his IG stories that he so enjoyed the trip that he’d consider buying a home in the African nation, writing, “I’m grabbing a crib in Ghana forsureeeeee this real love!”

Afro Nation Ghana began Thursday, Dec. 29, and concludes today, Dec. 30. In addition to Meek Mill, other performers include Skepta and Tiwa Savage. Check out footage of Meek’s time in Ghana below.