Meek Mill Shouts “Free Tory Lanez” At Rolling Loud Portugal

Meek Mill called for Tory Lanez’s freedom during his Rolling Loud set in Portugal.

During the Friday night (June 7) performance of “Litty Again,” a track he shares with Tory, the Philadelphia emcee took a moment to big up the Canadian rapper, currently behind bars.

“Free Tory Lanez!” he shouted towards the sea of fans in attendance. The statement didn’t sit well with fans on Twitter, with some proclaiming they’re no longer supporting the artists.

“Sigh. I never thought the day would come when I no longer support him. Here I am, though,” one user said. “Maybe that judge was right about Meek…she was trying to keep him [in prison] for a good reason,” another account tweeted.

Meek’s statement concerns Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Tory was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022, for his actions against Meg. The Toronto entertainer was initially set to be sentenced in January 2023, however, the sentencing was delayed multiple times after Lanez acquired new attorneys and motioned for a new trial.

Meek Mill says “Free Tory Lanez” as he performs “Litty Again” for Rolling Loud Portugal. pic.twitter.com/mDU7tIIZPv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

As of July 2023, the rapper, né Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, received a sentencing hearing set for Aug. 7, 2023. While the date quickly approaches, Tory’s team has been working hard to free the artist from jail. In June 2023, law reporter Meghann Cuniff reported that lawyers Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez asked that Judge Herriford be dismissed from the case due to claims of “favoritism.”

Barhoma and Baez stated in their appellate petition that Herriford made them present their arguments in his preferred order. The pair also claims the judge didn’t allow them to call witnesses and interrupted them during their arguments.

“Conversely, the judge gave the people a full and fair opportunity to present argument uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the people did not stand for the proposition that they advanced,” Lanez’s legal team motioned.

Tory Lanez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“Together, these facts reveal such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible. Given these facts, a reasonable person would fairly entertain doubts concerning the judge’s impartiality. As a result, disqualification is required.”

ABC News reports that Tory Lanez currently faces up to 22 years in prison.